This coming decade will be seen as THE decade of CHANGE that defines and shapes the next 100 and even next thousand years. This new decade will be even more important than any developments in the past 2000 years. It will transition us from the world similar to the 20th century to a science fiction world but world far richer and better than any old science fiction story.
Two critical technologies will change our world more than you realize. There will be a rapid shift to self-driving cars and humanoid robots. Humanoid bots will be developed from self-driving car Artificial Intelligence.
UPDATE Why This Decade for Self Driving Cars and Humanoid Bots
A commenter asked why this decade, what is so special I believe that the Tesla FSD beta will be successful. It is already being used in over 100,000 cars. The emergence and success of self driving can be seen with technology and performance improvements and there is increasing financial strength and success. There is improvement in the software stack (unifying the highway, city streets and parking) into one neural net. There is improvement in the training (Dojo). There is youtube video evidence from testers that non-intervention driving is increasing. This is not geo limited like it is for Waymo, Cruise and others. There were tests and competitions to prove that steam trains were superior to alternatives in the 1820-1830 timeframe. Your definition of self driving car is robotaxi level. This will be later in 2023 or 2024. Maybe 2025 if significant delays. All Tesla’s will have FSD capability. So after market adoption is possible. 3M Tesla now on the roads. About 4M by the end of 2022 and 7M by the end of 2023, 12M by the end of 2024, 20M by the end of 2025. Once the FSD non-beta is ready and then robotaxi level, there will be over the air update options for the fleet of Tesla’s to adopt. Tesla Semi will be able to use FSD for platooning to increase efficiency by 30%. The FSD pure vision approach is one that will scale into lower cost Teslabots. Tesla has the manufacturing scale to mass produce successful Teslabots by the millions, billions and then beyond. They will have the R&D and the patience to drive through to the final vision.
Tesla FSD going non-beta will convert billions of dollars into accounting recognized revenue. It will increase the adoption rate. Instead of 10% of people choosing to buy FSD and wait for it to be available, more people will buy and get access immediately. FSD going non-beta at the end of 2022 or first quarter 2023 will mean billions more in profit for Tesla which will then have extra resources to continue to robotaxi self-driving and to achieve success with Humanoid Teslabot.
Teslabot getting perfected in the Tesla factories. If Tesla can reach use Teslabots or a mix of Teslabots and humans to achieve improved production will mean more human workers to increase production at other factory bottlenecks. I see this as a path over the next to six four years to increase Tesla factory production rates by 10% and then 20% and 50% and then double. This would increase Tesla revenues in 2025 from 8M times $60,000 average selling price for $480 billion annual revenue to say 12M or $720 billion annual revenue or 16M ($960 billion in annual revenue.)
The economic model that will drive continued Teslabot work and the technological capabilities make me optimistic about success.
More on THE Decade of CHANGE
How we move and build things is fundamental to our economy and our wealth and these will change both how we move and do things.
The size of our GDP economy is the number of transactions times the average size of transactions we all have in a year.
Moving and making things faster and cheaper means more transactions and thus more wealth.
This will be a bigger impact than the internet and it is a special extension of computers. The internet and digital economies are on top of the physical world of moving and making things. Expanding and speeding the physical world expands the physical foundation of the digital world.
It will be the decade that starts replacing the industrial age with an exponential industrial age.
Transportation will become two to three times cheaper and faster and labor will become vastly cheaper, faster and abundant.
The 1836-1845 rail boom and the 1911-1921 car booms were not the end of the story for rail and cars but they were clearly the strong beginning where change was established. 2023 to 2032 self-driving car and humanoid bot booms will establish the beginning of the biggest transformation in human history.
1836-1845 was the decade that established rail.
1911-1921 was the decade of the car and mass production.
2023-2032 will be bigger than either of those decades $TSLA #future @elonmusk @ARKInvest
My predictions : 1nm /quantum cpu with software capable to emulate past/present/imaginary humans; every dead person gets a surviving computer ghost. Life extension works a little but no miracle, no nanobots other than artificial cells (AI will help a lot but not replace hunan imagination and ingenuity). Fusion plants (at last) get online and allow humanity to avoid a carbon runaway catastrophe, with help from geo-engineering, new photovoltaics and energy comsuption reduction (imposed by law and necessity). Some African countries are hugely successful and attract people and money from everywhere. Amazon forest is 80% replaced by savannahs; African and Asian forest are following the same path. No large scale nuclear war after a limited exchange scares everyone. No large human population (10,000 ?) living outside of Earth until end of 21st century. Global human population tops below 10 billions while hundreds of millions spend most of their waking time in AR, possibly with implanted neuralinks. SETI still unsuccessful, but extrasolar living planets are discovered by sending scopes at the solar focal point. Etc etc… Am I not a futurist, he ?
Really? I’ll believe it when I see it. I’m not seeing it yet.
One game changer on a personal level will be if “Turbuckle’s” C60 stem cell protocol works for me when I try it this fall.
I tend to think that the Power Problem has two equally realizable mid-term bright-swan events coming: cheap and scalable superconducting power transmission, and significant geothermal (or nuclear) power generation expansion.
The SCPT allows power to grid the entire earth. It allows vast solar in deserts and potentially other locations to generate abundantly and push the electrons to the World Wide Grid for use anywhere else. No ohmic resistance is a marvelous thing.
Likewise ramped up nuclear and geothermal bring intense generation where the investment makes sense, likely far from cities and industrially thirsty consumer centers.
Both answer the How To Make It All Work question.
So sez me
My concern about this sort of world-wide grid is that it enables world-wide blackouts. I mean, sure, it seems like a terribly efficient thing to do, but haven’t the last few years taught us yet that resiliency is as important as efficiency?
Just imagine how attractive a target those long distance links would be, for Green terrorists!
Example: the Russia controlled oil pipeline feeding Europe.
They basically have the EU grabbed by the …
Imagine that with world wide electricity, produced somewhere sunny (and conflictive/dictatorial) and consumed some place rich and overly credulous, enough to have built that liability in the first place.
Thanks, but no thanks. Such things ought to remain within the country level, with a few agreements that don’t look like Trojan horses plotted by some dictator.
With a superconducting grid you could build 15GWe nuclear installations in the remote parts of Canada, far away from NIMBY concerns.
Superconducting grid is mostly not needed. Ultra high voltage power lines already built in China. https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/12/superconductors-nears-room-temperature-but-uhv-lines-are-better-for-grid.html
99.8% without energy loss over 100 miles of distance using 1 Megavolt voltages.
I think of room-temperature superconductors as a similar problem to fusion: eternally ten years away.
I’d love to be proven wrong, but…
Read Peter Zeihan for an almost opposite take on the coming decade
Cars as we know them will become obsolete, replaced by micro-mobility options in major cities, and microcars in suburbs. Rural living will – and should – continue to lose population, since it is wasteful, inefficient, expensive when all road, utilities, wildfire exposure, policing, etc. are considered, and environmentally destructive.
Even more important, Work From Home (WFH) is quickly replacing office and commuting, making the need for ANY car questionable, or at at least the need for two cars for a pair of simultaneously commuting spouses.
So the idea that Teslas will one-for-one replace ICE vehicles while sticking with roughly the same 1-2 people per 4-5 capacity car is obsolete thinking.
Kinda/mostly agree Scott, mini electrics will take over and extend the range of what we consider bicycle commutes. I’ve been seeing more and more of electric bicycles on my route to work. However they’re not perfect, bad weather will soak you quickly but who knows what the market will do for that.
As for teslas replacing ice one for one being a fallacy?
I agree but not for the same reasons, self driving cars will let you do more with less.
Say instead of a family of 4 having apx 2-3 cars in its driveway, with self driving they can readily make do with 1-2 self driving, as the car can drop people off and run the next errand instead of idly sit in a parking lot waiting for a driver.
Coolest part is that we’ll have less paved lots, which is great!
Bad news is that busy destinations entrances will turn into airport drop off style cluttered madness.
I am also quite optimistic that we will have commercial fusion by 2032. Despite the low cost of renewables, I believe fusion will also be a big game changer.
What good would that do?
We already have cheap, clean and plentiful source of energy. If fusion would become the same there are plenty of actors that have trillion dollars annually to discredit it and have it banned. Just like with fission.
only fusion reactors with concepts for de-heating the planet?
These technologies could lead to less transactions, one would think.
The more advanced, capable and cheap the robots are, the more ‘autarkic’ people will economically become.
Hi Brian, the World GDP graph is misleading as there was a drastic population increase in the last century which contributed to GDP growth. Better measurement would be GDP/per person.
Son, I advise you to get into self-serving cars and bots. Also, with prolonged heat domes making the middle of America uninhabitable by 2050, move north young man. Also, with the growing collapse of democracies and big country military rivalry, you might want to hide out in a bunker in Alaska. (The idea that bots and self-serving cars will shape the next thousand years seems highly simplistic.)
Dad, would big country military rivalry still be around with super abundance of everything?
Thinking a little about it, best choice seems to me Argentina.
THE decade of CHANGE
Every decade is a decade of change. There’s a lot of hype here and not much real insight on why this one decade will be so special vs the last 17 decades since 1850.
Humanoid robot developed from self-driving car is really stretching practical expectations to hopes and dreams. Sure, there will be progress. Even impressive progress. Still waiting for ACTUAL self-driving cars promise to be fulfilled. Fully autonomous, that last 5%, or 1% is most of the tough work. Self-driving cars to humanoid robots? Some very basic overlap in techniques and navigation. A robot needs to do far far more than navigate to be useful.
I believe that the Tesla FSD beta will be successful. It is already being used in over 100,000 cars. There is improvement in the software stack (unifying the highway, city streets and parking) into one neural net. There is improvement in the training (Dojo). There is youtube video evidence from testers that non-intervention driving is increasing. This is not geo limited like it is for Waymo, Cruise and others. There were tests and competitions to prove that steam trains were superior to alternatives in the 1820-1830 timeframe. Your definition of self driving car is robotaxi level. This will be later in 2023 or 2024. Maybe 2025 if significant delays. All Tesla’s will have FSD capability. So after market adoption is possible. 3M Tesla now on the roads. About 4M by the end of 2022 and 7M by the end of 2023, 12M by the end of 2024, 20M by the end of 2025. Once the FSD non-beta is ready and then robotaxi level, there will be over the air update options for the fleet of Tesla’s to adopt. Tesla Semi will be able to use FSD for platooning to increase efficiency by 30%. The FSD pure vision approach is one that will scale into lower cost Teslabots. Tesla has the manufacturing scale to mass produce successful Teslabots by the millions, billions and then beyond. They will have the R&D and the patience to drive through to the final vision.
Don’t forget lifespan extension.
I think that will start in earnest in the forties. In the meantime, I take my vitamins.
The issue is still the green energy availability to drive this change
We already have carbon neutral energy that can fulfill all of our future growth needs: nuclear fission.
With it alone we could factorize ourselves out of the ecosphere, creating self sustained arcologies (e.g. dense cities) where we could live and prosper, with barely any impact on the ecosystem around. If we were less fretful and allowed it to happen, that is.
Nuclear fusion would be nice and all too, but really not indispensable for such a future to happen.
Solar power satellites would be cool as well, for those with a dislike for nuclear energy.
And the better part, is that we could have them all at once.
I don’t see it happens, in Belgium , nuclear plants will be closed soon, only 2 reactors left open for a transition period if 10 years , after we get gas plants to replace them … what a shame to the politicians
What a shame to you for doubting the wisdom and foresight of your politicans.