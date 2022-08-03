Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022.

Here I go over the details of Corolla sales in 2021 and 2022 in North America, China and Europe.

Toyota held on to the monthly world’s best-selling car crown in June. If the Corolla had only sold their average sales for January to May 2022 then Tesla would have beat them with the Model Y June sales. The ramping of the Tesla Berlin and Austin factory and increased production from China will enable Tesla to make 110,000 to 120,000 cars per month by November, December of 2022.

This required finding the monthly car and first half car sales for the Toyota Corolla by region. There is compiled information from Toyota Europe, Marklines and Goodcarbadcar.net for the Corolla and Tesla’s numbers for the Model Y.

Taking the annual World’s best-selling car title is relatively rare. Even rarer is getting the most cumulative car sales. Tesla would have to reach cumulative sales of over 60 million for it surpass the cumulative sales level of the Toyota Corolla. If the Tesla Model Y reaches annual sales of 5 million per year then it would take about 12 more years to pass the Corolla for the cumulative sales title.

