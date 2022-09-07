Europe NCAP Tests Prove Tesla Model Y is the Safest Car $TSLA

Euro NCAP has tested the Tesla Model Y as its safest car. They created the five-star safety rating system to help consumers, their families and businesses compare vehicles more easily and to help them identify the safest choice for their needs.

The Euro NCAP tests matches other third party safety information and testing that Nextbigfuture reviewed last month. Nextbigfuture described Tesla leadership in safety according to third party data.



The Euro NCAP safety rating is determined from a series of vehicle tests, designed and carried out by Euro NCAP. These tests represent, in a simplified way, important real-life accident scenarios that could result in injured or killed car occupants or other road users.