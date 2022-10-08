The Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea has been hit by a massive explosion on the span that carries railway traffic early on Oct. 8.
The Kerch bridge railway is critical for getting supplies into Russian forces in Crimea.
⚡️Eyewitnesses post photos, video of the fiercely burning Kerch bridge.
4 thoughts on “Special Forces Sabotage or Missile Damaged Crimea Bridge”
Well here’s Putins chance to declare total war. Doubt it will be much help at this stage.
The text Brian wrote seems not to describe the event very clearly. Here is what I read in other places.
The bridge carries both rail and automobile / truck traffic — separate spans for the two, but they run next to each other.
There appears to have been an explosion in an automobile or truck on the vehicle span — a fairly large amount of explosive. This destroyed a small portion of the deck that carries one direction of the vehicle traffic. Unknown how much damage occurred to the structure of the vehicle part of the bridge.
It appears that this explosion also ignited one or more tank cars of a train that was on the rail part of the bridge at that time. It appears that the structure of the rail part of the bridge was not damaged by the explosion. Whether the fire will cause much damage to the structure of the rail part of the bridge remains to be seen.
The reports I saw said that they thought it was unlikely that the initial explosion was due to a missile, but I suppose until more investigation is done, it remains possible that it was a missile rather than a car bomb responsible.
It could have been a lot worse. It’s amazing the bridge was opened for traffic 3.3 years after the contract was awarded (per Wiki). You wouldn’t see infrastructure built that quickly in any of the liberal democracies – it’s admirable.
what about italia genua bridge?