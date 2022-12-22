Bloomberg Writer Admits He Was Wrong and Tesla Semi Could Win

Bloomberg journalist, David Fickling, said the Tesla Semi would fail in 2017 but in 2022 David Fickling admits that the Tesla Semi will succeed.
David Fickling has covered energy and commodities for Bloomberg News, Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.
Here are the key points from David Fickling:
* The Volvo Semi has 3 tons of batteries for its 540 kWh pack. Tesla’s 900-1000 kWh pack is almost 6 tons.
* Fickling writes that a regular Class 8 semi-trailer with half a metric ton of diesel in its tank can haul a 20-ton load for 1,000 miles between refueling stops.
NOTE: I proved that the Tesla demo drive of 500 miles was moving a 22-ton load.
* Logistics is an extremely low-margin industry. JB Hunt Transport Services, one of the biggest US operators, last year made roughly $1.63 per mile of revenue in its long-haul intermodal business, roughly half of which goes on fuel.
* Musk may end up getting the last laugh.
Fickling was laughing in 2017 but believes Musk Semi wins in 2022. The change is price of diesel. Diesel prices have doubled.
There is detailed online truck expenditure calculator here.
Using the current prices of Californian diesel and commercial electricity into the trucking expenditure calculator made by logistics-data company ACT Research Co., and even an electric rig that is much more expensive the price to buy than a conventional diesel truck, EV Semi gets 12% cost savings every mile, equivalent to nearly $17,000 a year at typical usage level.
Logistics is a huge and diverse industry with plenty of niches for electrified trucking. Last-mile deliveries from warehouses to stores and homes probably offer the best opportunities.
Long-haul trucking moves plenty of low-density cargoes like potato chips, throw pillows and apparel where battery trucks would do great. Buyers can afford to experiment: the 20 Tesla Semis on order by FedEx is the start of a converting parts of the 86,000 Fedex fleet.
5 thoughts on "Bloomberg Writer Admits He Was Wrong and Tesla Semi Could Win"
Last mile delivery to homes won’t be done by semis. It would be done using a delivery truck built on a Cybertruck chassis, like what Rivian is doing. Semis would be excellent and moving goods from warehouses to stores in urban areas where stop and go traffic and stoplights are brutal for diesel semis. (E.g. taking goods from a central warehouse to the retail store)
That being said there is definitely a market for EV delivery trucks that work in urban/suburban areas.
Probably an even larger market considering how much people shop online these days and get stuff delivered right to their door.
Not just warehouse companies like Amazon, but even grocery shopping from supermarkets.
I think eventually we will also see fresh/hot food delivery services get more serious than inefficiently stacking 1-3 loads a bike and convert to 10+ loads in a van for the busier times of day.
That being said e-bikes do change that equation somewhat by making longer distance and uphill deliveries for small food outlets more viable.
The energy per liter or kilogram of any currently available battery is minute compared to the energy per liter or kilogram of any hydrocarbon fuel.
I can see this not being a problem for short distances, but what are the EV makers doing to compensate for that disadvantage for longer distances?
I think a long blog post on that would be needed to answer the question.
Simply put they need to build the battery into the structure of the truck chassis itself, preferably also using wheelbase motors as axles just take up more space better utilised by moar battery.
Even then if Sweden’s pilot program for overhead power lines on a truck lane has favorable results it could really be a kick in the nuts to Tesla’s ambition as it would negate any battery advantage.
Not that I believe this advantage will remain in the long term, there are too many competing parties involved for Tesla to remain dominant for long without buying literally every possible competing battery producer, and some are already in the clutches of other auto makers so that isn’t even possible.
The tesla semi can get a 70% recharge in 30 minutes.or the 500 miles version of the tesla semi that 30 minute charge would give an additional 350 miles. A isngle driver in a semi is required to take at least 2 breaks and mandatory sleep time. Plugged in for full hour would fully charge the semi. it the driver plugs in whenever he takes a break and takes 2 breaks he will gain an additional 700miles of range.Or he could take a 1 hour lunch break and get a full 500 mile recharge. If plugged in when sleeping it will have 500 miles of range in the morning The reset and sleep requirements plus speed limits make it hard for a driver to exceed 900 miles in a day.
Most of the electric semi sails for the next few years will be to companies that travel fixed routs or don’t typically drive beyond the rand of the batter. During that time tussle will build out a network of DC fast chargers for the semi and cyber trucks. When that network nears completion long companies doing long haul will start to use use electric semis