Elon Musk on Tesla Talks Twitter Space

Elon stands by his prediction that long term, Tesla $TSLA will be the most valuable company in the world. I’m actually fairly confident that will be the case.” – @elonmusk

Elon declared he would not sell any more Tesla stock in 2023 and likely not until 2025.

Elon expects 2023 could be as bad as 2009. Not certain but must be prepared. He is willing to have lower margins to have higher growth. Tesla will cut prices and have lower margins to move more cars and get above 50% growth. They will minimize margin cuts while selling all cars.

Factory in Mexico will start soon.

Lithium refinery in Texas should be spun up in about 2 years.

There is virtually unlimited demand for Megapacks and powerwalls.

