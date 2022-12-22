Elon stands by his prediction that long term, Tesla $TSLA will be the most valuable company in the world. I’m actually fairly confident that will be the case.” – @elonmusk
Elon declared he would not sell any more Tesla stock in 2023 and likely not until 2025.
Elon expects 2023 could be as bad as 2009. Not certain but must be prepared. He is willing to have lower margins to have higher growth. Tesla will cut prices and have lower margins to move more cars and get above 50% growth. They will minimize margin cuts while selling all cars.
Factory in Mexico will start soon.
Lithium refinery in Texas should be spun up in about 2 years.
There is virtually unlimited demand for Megapacks and powerwalls.
Super interesting space across so many different areas of focus (economy, renewables, twitter, lithium, you name it).
2 thoughts on “Elon Musk on Tesla Talks Twitter Space”
It’s hard to talk yourself out a hole you dug. Unfortunately, many of the woke, liberal snowflakes that Elon directed his Twitter ire at were the previous and future buyers of his cars. Elon’s lack of awareness in this matter severely undercuts his rosy Tesla predictions. People with money will have more electric car choices and will remember that Elon doesn’t like them or liberal democracy very much.
Is this the one where he asks for someone contradicting him to get kicked?