China Launching 12992 Satellites to Suppress SpaceX Starlink Will Backfire

Researchers say China plans to build a huge satellite network in near-Earth orbit to provide internet services to users around the world – and to stifle Elon Musk’s Starlink. The project has the code name “GW”, according to a team led by associate professor Xu Can with the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Space Engineering University in Beijing. China satellites are to directly compete with—and monitor—SpaceX’s Starlink constellations.
China targeting SpaceX Starlink will cause US regulators to rally to SpaceX. The FAA has been delaying some approvals for SpaceX. China will cause the US government to boost support for SpaceX and accelerate approvals. SpaceX will get accelerated approvals for Super Heavy Starship and for complete Gen 2 and Gen 3 Starlink satellites.
Researchers at the People’s Liberation Army’s Space Engineering University in Beijing involved with the China Satellite Network Group Co are hoping, according to the South China Morning Post, to “ensure that our country has a place in low orbit and prevent the Starlink constellation from excessively pre-empting low-orbit resources” and “gain opportunities and advantages at other orbital altitudes, and even suppress Starlink.”
The China Satellite Network Group Co has also made claims about wanting to be able to track, and even disable, Starlink satellites with their own constellations. Researchers with the group have expressed concern about Starlink satellites’ maneuverability, and claim that ability might be used to target and destroy other objects in space.
China matched SpaceX launches in 2022 with both launching 61 times. However, SpaceX launched more mass to orbit and SpaceX is tripling its launch mass in 2023. China could ramp up space spending to launch 13,000 satellites by the end of 2024. Under normal circumstances it would take until about 2026 for China to perform a mass production of new satellites and an increase in rocket production.
SpaceX has nearly 4000 Starlink satellites already and is launching about 5,000 more satellites in 2023.
If SpaceX successfully gets the fully Reusable Super Heavy Starship flying then SpaceX will be able to increase its launch rate and mass to orbit by 10 to 1000 times.
If SpaceX gets full US government support then they could get expedited approvals for Gen 2, Gen 3 and Gen 4 satellites. SpaceX stepping up to 100,000 or 1 million Starlink satellites would not be matched by China until China gets fully reusable rockets.
The more immediate question is why would anyone who has an alternate access to the Internet voluntarily place themselves inside the Great Chinese Firewall. I mean, it’s not like Chinese Internet censorship is an unsubstantiated rumour at this point…
This is a monumental issue.
Though I personally don’t believe that China can actually interfere in that network in a meaningful way, within the next several years – just more Chinese garbage products – but in Space; I do believe that corporate and national sabotage/ ‘undermining of functionality’ in orbit was inevitable.
It is unclear how an entity, national or otherwise, can influence the quantities, locations, and efficacy of objects in orbit – outside of Russia’s ridiculous satelite destruction exercise (possibly leading to an Article 5 action, if against certain Assets). The US Space Force appears to be considering a ‘monitoring’ and management protocol -whatever that means- going forward. Certainly considered in Reagan’s 80s (before my time) SDI efforts, if only philosophically, the militarization and political-partitioning of orbits from vLEO to GEO is now underway. Since this Ukraine v Russia (mini WW3) will likely be the rich world’s last Great Land Battle (of course not considering Taiwan), ‘in-play’ military satelite monitoring will take a back seat. But communications? Industrial-military infrastructure build-up/ placement monitoring? Naval group movement? Bunker install?
Anyway – mostly behind the scenes- but certainly epic.
Ah these ridiculous cultures. Always playing catch-up, always reacting victims, always resentful, always obsessed with their own place/ position/ standing in the world, always feeling contained and obstructed, always seeking to mimic and claim improvement. Why? Are the people of these places only functional and non-violent when their Leaders can assure them of their own current or potential Greatness? Craziness.
Hah. Wait until you see the drama when the first Exploitation Fleets of nanos leave to access and harvest the juiciest NEOs with their untold wealth.
I never really thought, until now, that scifi’s theme of having Navies in space was realistic; a military multi-faceted fleet of varying purpose craft with the intentions of securing claims, defending infrastructure, prosecuting/ enforcing boundaries and rights, and undertaking operations to maintain national interest.
But hey – Wild West Rush 2050, (or better, a Battle of Leyte Gulf) between here and the Belt, is coming.
Geez, I hope it doesn’t go like The Expanse narrates.
Rationally, the US government would respond the way you suggest. SpaceX’s vitality is an existentially important US asset, both commercially and for military purposes.
But the regulators haven’t been giving SpaceX trouble for rational reasons. They’ve been doing it for political reasons. Musk is identified as aligned with the Republicans now, simply by virtue of not being sufficiently aligned with the Democrats. He’s become a threat to the left’s capacity to censor our public discourse, which capacity they treasure and rely on.
That makes him a political enemy of the State so long as the regulators are controlled by the left, and that’s most of the time even when Republicans control the Executive branch. And that’s not even taking into account penetration of our bureaucracy by Chinese intelligence services.
Regardless of what China does, Musk is going to face a regulatory headwind until at least mid-2025. And that’s if a Republican is elected President determined to call off the regulatory dogs.
So, what are the Chinese aiming for with their own constellation? I suspect they’re preparing to be able to initiate a Kessler cascade at the press of a button, to be able to deny adversaries use LEO assets at some militarily critical moment. At least that’s my guess.
Wow. This is the most agreeable and common-sensical thing that I have seen posted here at NBF in a very long time.