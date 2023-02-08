Collector Crypt Closes Competitive Seed Round

San Francisco, USA / California, 8th February, 2023, Chainwire

Collector Crypt, a revolutionary startup bringing the $402 billion physical collectibles market to the Web3 space, has successfully closed its seed round, securing investments from GSR, Big Brain Holdings, FunFair Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Master Ventures Investment Management, StarLaunch, and Telos.

Collector transforms the multi-billion-dollar collectibles industry in a way that protects collectors from the unnecessary risks, high fees, and time-wasting logistics that plague the industry. The Collector model leverages established brands, grading companies, physical vaults, and decentralized Web3 marketplaces to offer globally accessible solutions for users’ prized collectibles.

Using fully composable blockchain infrastructure, Collector streamlines all aspects of the collectibles market on a global scale. But Collector is doing more than just competing with ecommerce giants; the Collector ecosystem evolves the way collectors interact with each other and their prized collections.

“As long-time collectors ourselves, we’re all too familiar with the friction between physical collectibles and our digital world,” said Collector CEO Tuomas Holmberg. “Trading cards used to mean heading to a local meet-up with people who you probably knew. Now it’s mostly done online, with cards worth a thousand times what they were, with people you don’t know, and on marketplaces that have lost touch with advances in technology and the needs of collectors. Yet they’ll still happily charge around 13% on every trade.”

Collector now turns focus to its upcoming marketplace launch and private round. Card collectors can begin depositing their collectibles today at collectorcrypt.com , or meet the team directly on Discord to learn more about what Collector can do.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Collector team as they continue to expand their community,” said Pete Mscichowski, Venture Investor at GSR. “We look forward to supporting the next phase of Collector‘s growth through its global, accessible solutions transforming the collectibles industry.”

“Tuomas’ successful exits from previous startups and his knowledge of and enthusiasm for physical collectibles like Magic: The Gathering impressed us. We’re confident in his team’s ability to create a tailored solution for collectors to share, trade, and collateralize their collectibles. We believe Collector’s users can benefit from both a decentralized marketplace and underlying vaulting solution that keeps cherished possessions secure,” said Christian Ng, Partner at Genesis Block Ventures.

Investors, collectors, superfans, and everyone in between can join Collector’s growing community. To learn more about the platform or to enquire about future investment opportunities, contact the team via the links below.

About Collector

Collector transforms the collectibles market by integrating physical ownership with Web3-powered digital marketplaces. This means significantly less time-wasting, fraud, risk, and fees than what millions of collectors currently experience transacting billions of dollars annually.

Collector’s native token, COLL, is distributed as rewards and unlocks the full potential of the platform. This includes discounts, premium features, and governance rights.

To learn more about Collector, visit https://collectorcrypt.com/ .

