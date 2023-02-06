Merging ChatGPT Systems With Hard Fact Systems Like Wolfram Alpha

Wolfram Alpha is like a calculator on steroids. It has a lot of science (math, physics and chemistry) formulas and knowledge encoded. Systems like Wolfram Alpha could provide an expert system grounding of hard answers to supplement ChatGPT like systems which are better at communicating and language understanding.

Having improved chat systems orchestrate the answers from many expert systems would mean there would be less errors from ChatGPT making up answers without a proper basis or verification.