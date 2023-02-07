Tesla Megapack and Semi Combo

Farzad Mesbahi and Matt Smith discuss my, Brian Wang, analysis that the Tesla Semi and Tesla Megapack will need to be operated together.
The Tesla Semi can save about 80% on the cost of fuel by switching from diesel to electric. This reduces the overall cost of operation by 20% initially. This savings will require Tesla Megapacks between the electrical grid and the trucks. The grid and additional solar power will flow into the 3.9 megawatt hour Megapack and then the Megapack will charge the trucks at 1-2 megawatts. This balances and smooth out any energy draw. This means the utility can plan for the energy needed from the trucks.
It will also be required for the overall electrification of trucks. Electrifying 30-40 million large trucks and 300 million light and medium trucks around the world will switch the demand for 20 million barrels of oil per day to an overall increase of about 20% more electricity. This infrastructure will require about 10 million megapacks. This is about 39 Terawatt hours of fixed storage and 60 Terawatt hours of batteries in the light, medium and heavy trucks. This is most of the 300 Terawatt hours of batteries needed for full electrification of energy and transportation.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Tesla Megapack and Semi Combo”
I think the most epic combo would be Tesla Semi combined with Siemens’ eHighway on all the Interstates. The 500 mile range of the Tesla would be more than enough to get to (and from) any point in the US that isn’t on an Interstate. At $2.5m per km for the eHighway, it would cost about $118 billion to wire all 46,876 miles — assuming the $2.5m per km I saw covered both directions.
gah, mixed my units. Embarrassing. Make that $190 billion for the entire Interstate system.