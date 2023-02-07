Tesla Megapack and Semi Combo

Farzad Mesbahi and Matt Smith discuss my, Brian Wang, analysis that the Tesla Semi and Tesla Megapack will need to be operated together.

The Tesla Semi can save about 80% on the cost of fuel by switching from diesel to electric. This reduces the overall cost of operation by 20% initially. This savings will require Tesla Megapacks between the electrical grid and the trucks. The grid and additional solar power will flow into the 3.9 megawatt hour Megapack and then the Megapack will charge the trucks at 1-2 megawatts. This balances and smooth out any energy draw. This means the utility can plan for the energy needed from the trucks.

It will also be required for the overall electrification of trucks. Electrifying 30-40 million large trucks and 300 million light and medium trucks around the world will switch the demand for 20 million barrels of oil per day to an overall increase of about 20% more electricity. This infrastructure will require about 10 million megapacks. This is about 39 Terawatt hours of fixed storage and 60 Terawatt hours of batteries in the light, medium and heavy trucks. This is most of the 300 Terawatt hours of batteries needed for full electrification of energy and transportation.