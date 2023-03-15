GPT4 and Google’s unreleased Palm system are getting IQ scores above the average human in IQ tests and tests that correlate to IQ.
GMAT scores and other tests have been mapped to IQ and the high IQ societies accept a range of tests that GPT4 has taken.
1 thought on “Bing AI and GPT4 Has an IQ of 114 and is Smarter Than the Average Human”
In 2013, Kurzueil’s 2029 prediction seemed absurd… NOW it even seems conservative! lol