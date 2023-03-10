GPT 4 Could Be Released Next Week and Will Include Video Generation

Microsoft Germany employees said that GPT-4 is coming next week: at an approximately one-hour hybrid information event entitled ” AI in Focus – Digital Kickoff ” on 9 March 2023. Four Microsoft Germany employees presented Large Language Models (LLM) like GPT series as a disruptive force for companies and their Azure-OpenAI offering in detail.

“We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example videos,” Braun said. The CTO called LLM a “game changer” because they teach machines to understand natural language, which then understand in a statistical way what was previously only readable and understandable by humans. In the meantime, the technology has come so far that it basically “works in all languages”: You can ask a question in German and get an answer in Italian. With multimodality, Microsoft(-OpenAI) wants “make the models comprehensive”.



Braun was joined by the CEO of Microsoft Germany, Marianne Janik, who spoke across the board about disruption through AI in companies.

Clemens Siebler described the chat system handling speech-to-text telephone calls. Those calls could be recorded and the agents of a call center would no longer have to manually summarize and type in the content. This could save 500 working hours a day for a large Microsoft customer in the Netherlands, which receives 30,000 calls a day. And the prototype for the project was created within two hours, a single developer implemented the project in a fortnight (plus further time for final implementation). The three most common use cases are answering questions on company knowledge that is only accessible to employees, AI-assisted document processing and semi-automation by processing spoken language in the call and response centre.