US Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Grew $300 Billion in the Last Week

by

The US Federal Reserve has increased its balance sheet by about $300 billion in the last week during the banking crisis. The US Federal Reserve had been quantitative tightening from $9 trillion to $8.3 trillion, but has added $300 billion to its balance sheet.

1 thought on “US Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Grew $300 Billion in the Last Week”

Leave a Comment