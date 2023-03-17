The US Federal Reserve has increased its balance sheet by about $300 billion in the last week during the banking crisis. The US Federal Reserve had been quantitative tightening from $9 trillion to $8.3 trillion, but has added $300 billion to its balance sheet.
1 thought on “US Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Grew $300 Billion in the Last Week”
Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. So, expect more inflation as a result.