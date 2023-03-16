French leadership is trying to raise the pension age from 62 to 64. This passed the upper house on Thursday.
The percentage of the French population over 64 has increased by about 30% over the past 20 years. This is projected to increase by about 50% over the next 25 years.
In 2022 in France, the working age population (15-64) is about 40 million and the number over 65 is about 14 million. France is already past the point of having one pensioner to three working-age people. This will become one pensioner to two working-age person. Increasing the retirement age will slow down these demographic problems.
The other alternative would be massively increasing the productivity of the workforce. This could theoretically be possible with the improvements in AI and robotics and other technology.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “France PM Macron Trying To Force Pension Age Increase of 2 Years”
The French want to have their cake and eat it too.
Not surprising that life extension also means working life extension, at least until automation saves us.