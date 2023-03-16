France PM Macron Trying To Force Pension Age Increase of 2 Years

French leadership is trying to raise the pension age from 62 to 64. This passed the upper house on Thursday.

The percentage of the French population over 64 has increased by about 30% over the past 20 years. This is projected to increase by about 50% over the next 25 years.

In 2022 in France, the working age population (15-64) is about 40 million and the number over 65 is about 14 million. France is already past the point of having one pensioner to three working-age people. This will become one pensioner to two working-age person. Increasing the retirement age will slow down these demographic problems.

The other alternative would be massively increasing the productivity of the workforce. This could theoretically be possible with the improvements in AI and robotics and other technology.