CGI and Special Effects Revive Roddenberry Star Trek

An Academy award winning Special Effects technology from OTOY is reviving Roddenbery Star Trek. They are working with the Roddenberry estate. OTOY Inc. is the definitive cloud graphics company, pioneering technology that is redefining content creation and delivery for media and entertainment organizations around the world. OTOY’s Academy Award®-winning technology is used by leading visual effects studios, artists, animators, designers, architects, and engineers, providing unprecedented creative freedom, new levels of realism, and new economics in content creation and distribution powered by the cloud.
Here is the imaging of the recovery of the Enterprise D saucer section and a 2-minute follow-up to Star Trek Generations.
