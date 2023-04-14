Nvidia Generative AI Models for Medical Imaging

Nvidia is working with many companies and research institutions to apply AI to medicine and biotechnology. Nvidia has the Monai Model Zoo (Medical Open Network for AI Imaging models) hosts a collection of medical imaging models in the MONAI Bundle format. MONAI is an open-source project. It is built on top of PyTorch and is released under the Apache 2.0 license. There are 21 models currently available.

AI-assisted colonoscopy (GI Genius by Medtronics with generative AI applications) can reduce by 50% the missed colon cancer cases.

There is a new era of biology and medicine with three main areas:

digital biology

lab automation

in silico drug discovery.