Nvidia Generative AI Models for Medical Imaging

Nvidia is working with many companies and research institutions to apply AI to medicine and biotechnology. Nvidia has the Monai Model Zoo (Medical Open Network for AI Imaging models) hosts a collection of medical imaging models in the MONAI Bundle format. MONAI is an open-source project. It is built on top of PyTorch and is released under the Apache 2.0 license. There are 21 models currently available.

AI-assisted colonoscopy (GI Genius by Medtronics with generative AI applications) can reduce by 50% the missed colon cancer cases.

0:00:00 – Introduction
0:01:30 – Today’s AI Advancements
0:04:04 – AI Factory for Medical Imaging
0:12:12 – Fireside Chat with Geoff Martha, CEO of Medtronic
0:18:49 – AI Accelerated Genomics
0:23:31 – Generative AI, Large Language Models, and Biology

There is a new era of biology and medicine with three main areas:
digital biology
lab automation
in silico drug discovery.

