OPEC Plus Cutting Oil Production by 1 Million Barrels Per Day

Saudi Arabia, Iraq and several Gulf states (OPEC Plus) said on Sunday they were cutting oil production by more than one million barrels of oil a day. OPEC Plus includes the main OPEC countries and Russia and a few other countries.

The reduction in output is being made by members of the Opec+ oil producers. The group accounts for about 40% of all the world’s crude oil output.

Saudi Arabia is reducing output by 500,000 barrels per day and Iraq by 211,000. The UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman are also making cuts.

OPEC Plus thinks the world economy can handle up to $100 per barrel without having a bad recession. They think they can sell all the oil they make at $100 per barrel.

OPEC said in its forecast that in 2023, the world oil demand would grow by 2.3 million barrels a day to an average of 101.87 barrels per day.