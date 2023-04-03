OPEC Plus Cutting Oil Production by 1 Million Barrels Per Day

Saudi Arabia, Iraq and several Gulf states (OPEC Plus) said on Sunday they were cutting oil production by more than one million barrels of oil a day. OPEC Plus includes the main OPEC countries and Russia and a few other countries.
The reduction in output is being made by members of the Opec+ oil producers. The group accounts for about 40% of all the world’s crude oil output.
Saudi Arabia is reducing output by 500,000 barrels per day and Iraq by 211,000. The UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman are also making cuts.
OPEC Plus thinks the world economy can handle up to $100 per barrel without having a bad recession. They think they can sell all the oil they make at $100 per barrel.
OPEC said in its forecast that in 2023, the world oil demand would grow by 2.3 million barrels a day to an average of 101.87 barrels per day.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.