AI Legend Says LLM Have 1000 More Info Than a Person

Geoffrey Hinton is the godfather of modern neural network AI which is the basis of Large Language Models like Palm-2 and GPT-4.
He said :
if you look at these large language models they have about a trillion connections and things like OpenAI’s GPT-4 know much more than we do they have sort of Common Sense knowledge about everything and so they probably know a thousand times as much as a person. But they’ve (LLM like GPT-4) got a trillion connections and we’ve got 100 trillion connections so they’re much much better at getting a lot of knowledge into “only” a trillion connections than we are. I [Geoffrey Hinton] think it’s because back propagation may be a much much better learning algorithm than what we’ve got.
Saying these digital computers are better at learning than than humans um which itself is is a huge claim.
Hinton also argue that that’s something that we should be scared of.
You can have many copies of the same model doing many different things. The data is different but the models are the same.
What that means is that they can be looking at ten thousand different copies of the data. Whenever one of them learns anything all of the others learn it too.
They were already learning faster and more efficiently and now they are learning ten thousands times more.
They can learn more things, more quickly and they can teach other nearly instantly.
Hinton is concerned about superintelligence manipulating people and taking control.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
5 thoughts on “AI Legend Says LLM Have 1000 More Info Than a Person”
We would consider a human who could perform as well as these LLMs in so many different areas of knowledge to be an extraordinary genius. Somebody who could just pass a Bar Exam, a Medical board exam, and do so many other tasks cold without any special prep would be superhuman. It’s common to see it emphasized that the scores the AI gets are not perfect and beaten by some humans, but those humans had a lot of special prep and can only perform this well in that single domain. Hinton is pointing out these are LLMs with an order of magnitude fewer NN connections and iterative improvements are just getting started for them.
I think back propagation may be better at fitting a model to a huge data set. It doesn’t seem to be better when you’re trying to reason from very limited data.
Remember, aside from a fairly small suite of instincts and reflexes, humans all start at zero. We have to learn everything from scratch. And we don’t get to do our lives over ten million times, Groundhog Day style, until we get it right. We get one pass.
That evolved us for a much more “all terrain” style of learning than the AI has.
Someone suggest human brain is a quantum computer or even a hyper computer (something that perhaps only exist in fiction novels like FTL travel or time machine). But we don’t need to copy human intelligence and consciousness exactly to create something useful. We don’t need to copy bird to make plane and Rome don’t need Newton theory or even Einstein theory to build bridges.
To quote Rimmer “we’re all going to die”.
The only thing we should be “scared” of is the fact that humans have already started treating what these things say as gospel; something to be taken on faith and not questioned, despite their tendency to hallucinate. Human gullibility is far more powerful and threatening than machine intelligence.
In a recent episode of GPT hallucination the machine defended it’s hallucination when confronted by saying that the fictional scientific study it was quoting was from a prestigious journal so you should trust it. It thinks that “appeal to authority” is not the name of a logical fallacy but a legitimate strategy of argument. If I recall correctly the authority being cited was the Lancet so it probably believes that vaccines cause autism or that the number of people dying in Iraq from violence can exceed the deaths from all causes combined.
Human being no longer need to make up lies to educate themselves, they can have machines make up the lies for them. Humans have adapted to accepting what machines tell them extremely fast. Well done.