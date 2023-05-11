Experts Debating AI Safety

Robin Hanson and Scott Aaronson (Quantum Computer Professor and Expert) debate AI Safety.

Robin Hanson is an associate professor of economics at George Mason University and a research associate at the Future of Humanity Institute of Oxford University. He is known for his work on idea futures and markets, and he was involved in the creation of the Foresight Institute’s Foresight Exchange and DARPA’s FutureMAP project. Robin also debated Eliezer Yudkowsky on AI/AGI Safety. The collection of the text articles that went back and forth between Robin Hanson and Eliezer Yudkowsky are at Less Wrong.

Robin Hanson and Scott discuss rates of technological change, AI Foom, drift of intelligence goals versus convergence. They discuss ranges of intelligence and ranges of possible futures.

There is more to the discussion that just whether there some kind of complete doom scenarios but there are other AI impact areas of economic disruption and increased level of AI enabled crime. There are other accelerating technology impact areas as well.

Recent fundamental flaws found in GO game playing AI indicates that current neural nets do not have many (most/all?) concepts properly encoded and do not have consciousness. There are very useful and complex patterns. There is a discussion of whether that emerges as systems get much faster, larger and better.

Hanson has a series of AI Safety discussions which is topical given the rapid developments in generative AI and large language models.



