SpaceX Launchpad Repairs and Upgrades in Progress

SpaceX is repairing and upgrading the launchpad that was damaged. There are images and video from NASA Spaceflight.
Lab Padre is also has cameras at Boca Chica, Texas where the SpaceX Starbase rocket launch facility is located.
The pad and launch facilities were damaged during the test launch on April 20, 2023.
SpaceX will be building a water-cooled steel plate to prevent damage and debris from double the power of the Saturn V moon rocket.
