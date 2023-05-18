Tesla Applies to Expand GigaShanghai to 1.75 Million Cars Per Year

In China, Tesla has applied for regulatory clearance to expand Giga Shanghai powertrain production capacity to 1.75 million (from 1.25 million), and to begin producing for the first time pouch-type battery cells (20,000-amp-hours of cells).

Tesla is also looking to set up new facilities to recycle chemicals for waste-water treatment in the plant.

The notice, part of a standard procedure for environmental clearance in China, said Tesla is seeking public comment on the environmental impact of the potential expansion through Wednesday.

