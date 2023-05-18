In China, Tesla has applied for regulatory clearance to expand Giga Shanghai powertrain production capacity to 1.75 million (from 1.25 million), and to begin producing for the first time pouch-type battery cells (20,000-amp-hours of cells).
There was a public notice in the Shanghai district. It described a potential expansion would give the Shanghai Gigafactory the capacity to produce 1.75 million powertrain units annually, up from 1.25 million currently.
Tesla is also looking to set up new facilities to recycle chemicals for waste-water treatment in the plant.
The notice, part of a standard procedure for environmental clearance in China, said Tesla is seeking public comment on the environmental impact of the potential expansion through Wednesday.
BREAKING: Tesla has applied for regulatory clearance to expand Giga Shanghai powertrain production capacity to 1.75 million (from 1.25 million), and to begin producing for the first time pouch-type battery cells (20,000-amp-hours of cells).https://t.co/iMnaQ6G3gV
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 16, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “Tesla Applies to Expand GigaShanghai to 1.75 Million Cars Per Year”
I think that the yearly volume is very low, so most likely just some experimentation with pouch cells.
Pouch battery can be solid state. Much higher density power.
You do realize technology current for solid state is pouch battery?
Also low temperature use is better.
This is BIG. He knows something about this.