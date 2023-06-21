China’s Economy is Over the Hill and Will Not Pass the USA in GDP

In 2022, Nextbigfuture noted that China’s economy had basically stalled out. China’s economy was extraordinary and outperformed relative to other countries for decades. It did this by catching up.

China’s economy will be stalled for the 10-15 years as its population and working age population shrinks and ages. However, after the stall is the steep fall where China’s population gets even older, there is no more urbanization and the population shrinking gets worse.

China can offset some of these problems with megacity regions. This is merging many cities around Shanghai, Beijing and Hong Kong into super-regions. However, those would be one-time 15-30% boosts over two decades or so.

China was able to follow the Japan model for an economic rise but China has fallen into the low fertility-aging population trap. The development radical antiaging is needed for these problems to be reversed. This means developing super-medical technology that can reverse aging damage which would make people in their 80s and beyond like people in their 30s.

China will NOT pass the US economy in exchange rated terms. China’s population is already declining and the working age population will shrink substantially. The US economy was $25.5 Trillion in 2022 while China’s was 121 Trillion Yuan 2022 (US$17 trillion). China is 48% below. Losing working age population with some rural replacement means there is no 1-3% per year boost in productivity from increasing working age population and urbanization.

The US has generation Z emerging as economic demographic driver for the next 10-15 years. The Best case China picks up 2% per year but more likely holds even or falls further back. China median age going from 37.5 to 43 from 2023 to 2030. This is like Japan’s median age shift 2002-2009. China would need the US dollar to collapse for it to pass the US GDP on an exchange rated basis. China will want to keep its currency weak by design or unintentionally.

China’s overall economy is larger than the US on a purchasing power parity basis. It is about 1.2 times bigger than the US. China now might get to 1.3 to 1.4 times bigger than the US economy and then peak at that level on a purchasing power parity basis.

A lot of China’s population will be heading over 60 in the next seven years. Perhaps 10% of China’s population will retire and another 10% will be far less productive in their 60s. Consumption and economic activity also declines drastically for people in their late 50s and 60s.

China’s official demographics in 2022 were:

By the end of 2022, the national population was 1,411.75 million (including the population of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and servicemen, but excluding residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and foreigners living in the 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities), a decrease of 0.85 million over that at the end of 2021. In 2022, the number of births was 9.56 million with a birth rate of 6.77 per thousand; the number of deaths was 10.41 million with a mortality rate of 7.37 per thousand; the natural population growth rate was minus 0.60 per thousand. In terms of gender, the male population was 722.06 million, and the female population was 689.69 million; the sex ratio of the total population was 104.69 (the female is 100). In terms of age structure, population at the working age from 16 to 59 was 875.56 million, accounting for 62.0 percent of the total population; population aged 60 and over was 280.04 million, accounting for 19.8 percent of the total population; population aged 65 and over was 209.78 million, accounting for 14.9 percent of the total population. In terms of urban-rural structure, the permanent residents in urban areas was 920.71 million, an increase of 6.46 million over the end of the previous year; and the permanent residents in rural areas was 491.04 million, a decrease of 7.31 million. The share of urban population in the total population (urbanization rate) was 65.22 percent, 0.50 percentage point higher than that at the end of the previous year.