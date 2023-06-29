China’s Moon Base Plans 2028-2050

China is planning dozens of missions to the moon to first build a research base and then convert it into a multifunctional international moonbase. They plan to employ 3D printing and production of bricks from the lunar regolith.

More than 100 researchers from domestic universities, research institutes and space contractors took part in the Extraterrestrial Construction Conference held at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan in April, 2023.

China plans to have the first basic lunar base module in 2028 and then to build over about 5 missions a more complete research base by 2040 and then this will be expanded into a larger multi-functional base by 2050. They will experiment with 3D printing and making bricks from lunar soil. 3D printing, robotics and other construction with lunar materials will become a major enabling capability for the future moonbase.

China has also talked about using nuclear reactors and solar power to power the base.

Ding Lieyun, a specialist in intelligent construction and chief scientist of the National Centre of Technology Innovation for Digital Construction at the university. Ding told the conference about the latest developments at his laboratory, including the creation of samples of simulated lunar soil. Ding’s team had previously proposed moon base designs such as the egg-shaped Lunar Pot Vessel, which is made of bricks based on moon soil created using 3D printers and lasers.

His team then used a robot named Chinese Super Mason to put the bricks together using traditional Chinese construction techniques – a process Ding compared to building Lego and which he said was less risky and more efficient than printing the whole structure.

Ding said there are multiple challenges to be overcome when building a moon base, including the lack of water, low gravity, frequent moon quakes and strong cosmic radiation.

In a separate interview with Changjiang Daily, Ding said the first brick made of lunar soil will be built during the Chang’e 8 mission in about five years’ time. “We will be using real moon soil to make the first brick right there on the moon”, he added.

Yu and researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology in northeastern China published detailed designs of two moon bases, named Clover and Red Star, in the Journal of Deep Space Exploration in February.

NASA also has plans for a moonbase. ICON is one of the contractors for the possible NASA moonbase. Nextbigfuture has covered NASA’s moon plans.

