Aubrey de Grey on Chemicals That Can Reverse Aging Damage

Aubrey de Grey has been a primary leader advocating, fundraising and advancing the science of Antiaging technology for the past three decades. He provided his comment on the work of Harvard’s David Sinclair for chemically reversing cellular aging.

It's an exciting study. It's analogous to the finding that small molecules can selectively kill senescent cells, which when I first formulated SENS I assumed we would need gene therapy for. But also like senolytics, it's a long road from cell culture to in vivo efficacy. — Aubrey de Grey (@aubreydegrey) July 17, 2023

The work in 2018 that small molecules could kill zombie, dysfunctional old senescent cells has led to the creation of many biotech companies working on senescent cells. The drugs used to treat senescent cell are called synolytics.

Researchers have shown that senolytics can improve the reparative properties of human heart cells by eliminating senescent “zombie cells,” known to be associated with cardiovascular disease and other age-related conditions. Zombie cells release chemicals that can be harmful to nearby cells, affecting cell survival and reparative potential. The build-up of these zombie cells in our bodies promotes aging and age-related conditions, including cardiovascular disease. In lab studies, senolytics have been shown to improve conditions such as cataracts, diabetes, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s disease, heart failure, kidney problems, and age-related loss of muscle. Overall, they have been shown to improve poor physical function and extend health span and lifespan.

Harvard’s David Sinclair and his research team have identified six chemical cocktails, which, in less than a week and without compromising cellular identity, restore a youthful genome-wide transcript profile and reverse transcriptomic age.

Rejuvenation by age reversal can be achieved, not only by genetic, but also chemical means.

Molecules that reverse cellular aging and rejuvenate human cells without altering the genome. Sinclair and his team developed high-throughput cell-based assays that distinguish young from old and senescent cells, including transcription-based aging clocks and a real-time nucleocytoplasmic compartmentalization (NCC) assay.