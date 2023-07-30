Co-Author of LK-99 Room Temperature Superconductors Would Not Make Diamagnetism Mistake

Hyun-Tak Kim wrote a paper on diamagnetic shielding for high temperature superconductors in 2001. Hyun-Tak Kim is one of the six people who wrote the LK-99 room temperature superconductor paper. He is very familiar with diamagnetism. Hyun-Tak was brought in a few years ago when the Korean team knew they needed help to get it published in American science journals.

Diamagnets and Superconductors can levitate over other magnets. The top example is Diamagnet levitation and below is the Lk-99 levitation. Superconductors have the meissner effect levitation.

It is hugely important if the regular pressure room temperature superconducting work for the LK-99 material is confirmed.

  1. @James Keene
    I am quite skeptical too.

    However, even if there are no immediate practical applications this, if gets replicated, would be a huge win as it will lead to a theoretical foundation, which eventually might lead to common applications.

    Room temperature super conductors even if brittle will improve the efficiency of many devices. I can immediately think of quite a few

  2. Well I’m really hopeful this is real but given we’ve been burned before I remain sceptical.

    Also, the discovery is one thing, getting to practical commercial products is another matter. Just look at carbon nanotubes. We still don’t have widespread use

