Co-Author of LK-99 Room Temperature Superconductors Would Not Make Diamagnetism Mistake

Hyun-Tak Kim wrote a paper on diamagnetic shielding for high temperature superconductors in 2001. Hyun-Tak Kim is one of the six people who wrote the LK-99 room temperature superconductor paper. He is very familiar with diamagnetism. Hyun-Tak was brought in a few years ago when the Korean team knew they needed help to get it published in American science journals.

Hyun-Tak Kim, author of the six person LK-99 Superconductor paper, is intimately familiar with diamagnetism and its relation with superconductors. See this paper of his: https://t.co/M7FWeTmJEo The idea he simply made a “whoopsie” and lk-99 is a simple diamagnet makes no sense — Floates0x (@floates0x) July 29, 2023

Diamagnets and Superconductors can levitate over other magnets. The top example is Diamagnet levitation and below is the Lk-99 levitation. Superconductors have the meissner effect levitation.



It is hugely important if the regular pressure room temperature superconducting work for the LK-99 material is confirmed.

Updated LK-99 superconductor timeline based on new info: – Young-Wan Kwon fired/let go from Sukbae Lee/Ji-Hoon Kim’s company 4 months ago – Original company submits a paper for peer review while attempting characterization – YW Kwon gets wind of this, gets FOMO, and rushes out… — Floates0x (@floates0x) July 28, 2023

The papers were not ready for publication. Lee & Kim had been working on the material on and off since Kim was in graduate school in 1999 (LK-99 geddit?). Lee never makes tenure and is still stuck as an adjunct professor 19 years later. Kim goes off to work in battery materials… https://t.co/gGRoaL3n3C — Ate-a-Pi (@8teAPi) July 27, 2023