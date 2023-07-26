Room Temperature Superconductors Means 2 Months to Mars

An early application of practical room temperature superconductors would be to enable 2 month trips to Mars.

Paihau—Robinson, an industry leader in high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet development, is undertaking a five-year research programme into the application of its proprietary magnet technology to applied-field magneto plasma dynamic (AF-MPD) thrusters—a type of electric space thruster. Applied-field magneto plasma dynamic technology has been worked on for over 60 years and has been held back by magnets that are too weak and heavy.

If the South Korea practical room temperature superconductor pans out, then electric propulsion systems will go from a fraction of a newton of thrust up to hundreds of newtons. They will still be better than chemical engine fuel efficiency by ten times or more.

You would be able to run the engines for ten times longer and build up more speed. This would mean 1-2 months trips to Mars.