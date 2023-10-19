B-21 Stealth Bomber Was Completely Digitally Designed and Modeled

The B-21 Stealth Bomber is an updated version of the 40 year old B-2 bomber. The B-2 stealth bomber architecture and choices have proven to be enduring.

The two updated engines in the B-21 are about 50-60% more powerful than the four engines in the B-2. They are 27,000 lbs of thrust vs 17,300 lbs of thrust.

The B-21 saucer profile in elevation is matched with a straight-edge planform to concentrate residual radar reflections—reduced by deep-section radar-absorbent material (RAM) edges—in the smallest possible number of spikes. There are updated materials.

The B-21 is the first known major U.S. military aircraft program to be fully designed on a digital thread. The shape and physical characteristics of each part were built into a digital prototype. This has allowed errors to be caught early and has made it possible, according to program officials, to incorporate all core systems on the first aircraft.

Better Stealth Through Computer Analysis

Computational electromagnetics allows for better low radar cross-section (RCS) shapes and more efficient use of RAM and eliminates much of the empirical cut-and-try methods used in earlier programs