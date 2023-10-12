Melting Lunar Regolith for Roads

The suspended dust generated when lunar rovers move across the lunar soil is a significant risk for lunar missions as it can affect the systems of the exploration vehicles. One solution to mitigate this problem is the construction of roads and landing pads on the Moon. 12 kilowatt laser(s) have melted simulated regolith in the lab as a proof of concept to melt regolith for roads.

A lens of approximately 2.37 meters squared would need to be transported from Earth to act as a sunlight concentrator in place of the laser. Using a Fresnel lens as a light concentrator and considering the required power (188 W/cm2) and the spot area (0.16 meter square with a spot diameter of 45 mm) for the fabrication of the interlocking elements, this would translate into a lens of approximately 2.37 square meters (considering a solar flux on the Moon of approximately 1400 W/m235 and an efficiency of the lens of 90%). The relatively small size of the required equipment and the simplicity of the system would be an advantage for the use of this technology in future missions on the Moon.

In-situ resource utilization (ISRU) techniques must also be developed. Concentrated light for paving on the Moon by melting the lunar regolith was investigated. A high-power CO2 laser is used in the experiments. With this set-up, a maximum laser spot diameter of 100 mm can be achieved, which translates in high thicknesses of the consolidated layers. Furthermore, the lunar regolith simulant EAC-1A is used as a substitute of the actual lunar soil. At the end of the study, large samples (approximately 250 × 250 mm) with interlocking capabilities were fabricated by melting the lunar simulant with the laser directly on the powder bed. Large areas of lunar soil can be covered with these samples and serve as roads and landing pads, decreasing the propagation of lunar dust. These manufactured samples were analysed regarding their mineralogical composition, internal structure and mechanical properties.