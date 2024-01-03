Elon Musk and Peter Diamandis Talk About The Abundant Future

Peter Diamandis told Elon Musk that healthy, longevity will be possible very soon. Elon Musk did agree that extreme longevity should be a very solvable engineering problem.

Elon Musk again said that overpopulation is a big lie. The world is mostly empty. Fly a plane from New York to Los Angeles and try to drop a bowling ball on a person.

The compute dedicated to AI is increasing by ten times every 6 months.

Elon heard today about a gigawatt scale AI compute cluster being built in Kuwait. 700,000 Nvidia B-100 chips. These are two generations beyond the H100. Elon knows of over several planned 100 megawatt AI compute clusters.

Nvidia unveiled a successor to its H100–the H200 Tensor Core GPU set for 2Q24 release.

The Nvidia H200 is the first GPU to offer HBM3e — faster, larger memory to fuel the acceleration of Generative AI and LLMs. The H200 GPU introduces an innovative and faster memory specification known as HBM3e. This elevates the GPU’s memory bandwidth to 4.8 terabytes per second, a notable increase from the H100’s 3.35 terabytes per second. It expands its total memory capacity to 141GB, up from the 80GB of its forerunner.

Nvidia’s AI market share at as much as 80%. AWS, Google, Microsoft, and traditional AI and HPC entities like AMD are actively preparing their next-generation processors for both training and inference. In response to this competitive landscape, Nvidia has brought forward its B100 and X100-based product timelines.

Nvidia unveiled the H200, its newest high-end chip for training AI models. The GPU, a successor to the H100 unveiled in March 2022, comes at a time when the AI chip giant is striving to defend its dominant position in the industry. After all, Intel, AMD, and a slew of chip startups and cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services are trying to capture market share amid a boom in demand for chips driven by generative AI workloads.

To maintain its lead in AI and HPC hardware, Nvidia last month told investors that it aims to accelerate the development of new GPU architectures, returning to an annual product introduction cycle. The H200, utilizing the Hopper architecture, marks the beginning of this strategy

