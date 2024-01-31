Europe Space Agency Lunar Master Plan for 144 Person Moon Base

Architect Hassell Studio and the European Space Agency have a Lunar Habitat Master Plan to build a 144 person moon base.

Designed in close collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cranfield University, the Lunar Habitat Master Plan —was unveiled at the ESA’s Space Research and Technology Centre in the Netherlands as part of its annual Space for Inspiration event — is the next step in the creation of the first permanent human settlement on the moon.

Working with anthropologists, psychologists, roboticists and astronauts, our concept for the Lunar Habitat Master Plan considers not just the essential elements that make a habitat liveable, but how we can create a prosperous permanent community for almost 150 people in reduced gravity.

In a radically different approach to the monolithic shell structures previously proposed for lunar settlement, our design uses 3D-printed modular components that act as a protective outer layer. The hexapod-shaped components are assembled like building blocks, interlocking to shield the habitat from the lethal levels of radiation on the moon.

The components can be regenerated using materials sourced directly from the moon — such as lunar soil — and then 3D-printed on site at the habitat, providing the means for sustainable construction growth.