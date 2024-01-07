Good Early Phase of ULA First Vulcan Centuar Rocket Launch

There was what appeared to be a good early phase launch of the ULA Vulcan Centaur. The solid rocket boosters separated. The Vulcan BE4 booster separated. The rocket is now in the Centaur phase. The payload fairing separated.
There were two solid rocket boosters but the Vulcan is designed for up to six solid rocket side boosters.
Congratulations to ULA and to Blue Origin.
Blue Origin made the BE4 engines used in the Vulcan Booster. This is the first flight of the BE4 engines.
