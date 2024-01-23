Here is How IVO Quantized Inertia Drive Cubesat Works and a Follow Up Interstellar Probe Design

Background: According to standard physics we cannot travel to the stars in a human lifetime because we need impractical amounts of fuel to get close to light speed. However, a new theory of inertia has been proposed called Quantized Inertia (QI). It predicts standard inertia, as a vacuum effect, at normal accelerations. It also predicts a drop in inertia at low accelerations that predicts disc galaxy rotation without dark matter. Therefore it has solid empirical backing.

Objective: Quantized inertia predicts that a new kind of propulsion can be achieved by energizing the vacuum and making gradients in it using synthetic ‘horizons’ (conductive materials). This form of propulsion does not need heavy fuel, only an energy source, so it would allow interstellar travel in a human lifetime. DARPA funded lab work 2018-2022 to demonstrate this prediction unambiguously in the lab.

Method: $1.3M was won from DARPA to test this prediction and a network of, so far, six labs have joined the effort, formerly and informally. The methods used include firing lasers into asymmetric metal cavities, lasers into fibre-optic loops shielded by metal on one side, high-acceleration electrons in capacitors, and other methods.

Results: In 2021, one experiment had shown no thrust but several others have measured the thrust expected from the theory, with force to power ratios of for example 0.08 N/kW (comparable to ion drives, without needing fuel) and up to 100 N/kW (enough to enable launch).

NOW- The company IVO Ltd and DARPA want to confirm that the lab results are real. The Quantized Inertia drive has been launched into space and has been there for over two months. It has been outgassing so that any propulsive effect will be from the drive. They have also been performing the null tests and establishing a baseline that would be changed if the propulsion is working. The mission and drive are in a low power cube sat but if the ground work propulsion happens in space then over a few weeks or a few months the drive will be able to move the cube sat from low earth orbit up to geosynchronous. There would be no other way to explain than the propulsion works.

Conclusion: If the orbital test gives positive results and can be replicated and confirmed and the work scaled then interstellar travel within a human lifetime becomes possible. The 2021 talk will present the quantized inertia theory, the evidence for it, the experimental thruster results so far (where possible) and an outline of a QI-based interstellar propulsion system (horizon drive).

The drive method deployed into space is likely the laser fired into flouride gas fibre-optic loops shielded by metal on one side or is lasers fired into asymmetric metal cavities.