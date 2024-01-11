US and UK Retaliate Striking Houthis in Yemen After Over 130 Attacks on US Military

The US and Britain began launching strikes Thursday against Houthis-linked targets in Yemen — just days after the Iran-backed rebels carried out their largest attack to date on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.
The Houthis had targeted 27 commercial ships to date.
The most recent (on Tuesday) Houthis attack used 18 drones and three missiles from sites in Yemen.
US and UK aircraft, ships and submarines hit more than a dozen targets.
