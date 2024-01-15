OpenAI Will Join the Trillion Dollar Game of Humanoid Robots

In an interview with Bill Gates, Sam Altman says he is super-excited for AI applied to robotics.

Sam Altman – “We have to go do this thing. This is now an unstoppable technological course. The value is too great.”

Tens of billions of dollars are going into the effort to dominate technology and transform the world with Large Language Models and AI.

The scale of effort will grow and reshape society even more than the industrial revolution, the early adoption of computers, smartphones or the internet.

OpenAI has started to buy some robotic hardware companies.

The humanoid robot revolution to replace, enhance and augment everything associated with labor is critical to the full realization of a transformed civilization.

There are some forward thinking analysts who look at Tesla or other great technology companies as the sum of the parts of future businesses. When they analyze Tesla they always realize that FSD/robotaxi and humanoid robot Teslabot have the largest potential. The analysts then discount and reduce the potential revenue. They give more weight to the mundane and established lines of business. However, IF it is certain that advanced AI and humanoid robotics can be solved and perhaps fully solved within two to five years, then the choices in what to prioritize is changed. Winning humanoid bot to the point where it can multiply factory productivity and enable replication of factories is the final prize. It would be like Henry Ford creating the 10X faster assembly line but then also continually 3X productivity every year.

IF there is a clear path to fully realizing AI at AGI and ASI levels.

It is could be “just” properly spending a few hundred billion dollars to scale the AI training issues and rapidly improve the AI and AI for humanoid robots.

Microsoft and OpenAI have spent about $10 billion to develop GPT4 and soon GPT5.

Google has matched GPT4 with Gemini and is keeping pace in the competition with GPT5.

Dozens of companies have collectively spent about $150 billion to develop robotaxi and perfect self driving cars. There is revenue and value from advanced driver assistance systems. Large Language Models are showing they can go beyond human expert capability.

There is evidence to suggest that AI can match or go beyond human expert capability for driving and labor. LLM and neural nets needed many innovations to achieve greater than human expert capability.

There will not be a shortage of resources to test the hypothesis that full human replacement humanoid bot can be developed.