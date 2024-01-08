Today Superconductor Presentation by Sukbae Lee LK99 Researcher Is Reported to Be Private

There will only be invited reporters at today’s LK99 related superconductor presentation by Sukbae Lee.

Prof. Lee Seokbae is going to introduce the research he has conducted and their future on Jan 9th. It will be the first time we can see his formal statement. pic.twitter.com/KTeYuZ2GFQ — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 5, 2024

Turns out tomorrow's announcement will not be open to the public. Only some invited reporters will have access, so it seems like we have to wait for the news from them. I will relay the news as it comes out. — sejong (@gimjiun79102152) January 8, 2024

Prof. Lee Seokbae, the L in LK99, is going to introduce the room temperature superconducting research he has conducted and their future on Jan 9th. It will be the first time we can see his formal statement.

Seokbae Lee had his team are scheduled to show a video of Meissner levitation with flux pinning in less than two months at the major US APS conference. The paragraph describing the planned presentation and the scheduling of the presentations would not be made without strong verification and certainty that everything was working.

It is already late afternoon on Sunday, Jan 7 in South Korea. South Korea is 14 hours ahead of the east coast of the USA.

Seokbae Lee is now the CEO of the Quantum Energy Research Institute.

The Seokbae Lee APS presentation brief is here.

There has been separate multiple Chinese experimental results with similar to LK99 copper substitute lead apatite materials showing near room temperature weak superconducting effects.

APS Presentation Planned in Two Months

We synthesized materials, Pb10-xCux(P(O1-ySy)4)6O1-zSz (PCPOSOS), called PCPOSOS, which exhibit superconducting behavior at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. These materials displayed characteristics of a superconductor, including zero resistance, the Meissner effect, and partial levitation when placed on a magnet (arXiv: 2307.12037). The partial levitation is caused by an inhomogeneity in the magnetic field of the magnet and occurred within the range of critical magnetic fields, Hc1 and Hc2. That is, the magnetic field of the magnet increased with going from center to the edge of magnet. The magnet had approximately 2000G at the center and approximately 3,000G at its edge. The levitation occurred near center. This indicates the center of the magnet is close to Hc1. It disappeared between center and the edge near Hc2, with Hc1 being much smaller than Hc2, because the magnetic moment at Hc2 is much smaller than that at Hc1. When the magnet is slightly moved, the levitation returns to its original position. This phenomenon is analyzed as flux pinning, which is typical of a type-II superconductor. Moreover, the quantum-locking phenomenon, characteristic of a Type-I superconductor, may appear. However, we interpret PCPOSOS as a Type-II superconductor. We will show two videos of levitations and two videos of magnets.