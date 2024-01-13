Weekly Nextbigfuture – Breaking Science: LK99 Replicated, AI Compute and Tesla DOJO

Brian Wang and Randy Kirk have another video weekly review of the big stories in science, this episode takes a deep dive into the AI compute and the ramifications of the huge increases in compute that will be required. There is also more news out on the LK99 room temperature super conductor, and that is covered in depth.

Follow Brian Wang at https://NextBigFuture.com the number 1 science blog in the known universe

Follow Randy Kirk on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/@RandyKirk_YouTubeChannel

1. International Space University SpaceX Starship Moonbase.

2. Amorphous silicon carbide is a new material ten times stronger than Kevlar. If 2 inch wide duct tape was made out of it then it could suspend 10 cars without breaking.

3. Microsoft and Pacific National Lab are accelerating science discovery using AI and quantum.

4. Many articles covering the original korea team showing superconducting level resistance measurements for LK99 with sulfur (PCPOSOS) roomer temperature and room pressure material.

5. Next generation cold climate heat pumps are ready to start saving you $500 per year in lower heating bills.

6. China has built the most powerful thermoacoustic Stirling generator. The prototype delivered a groundbreaking 102 kilowatts of power from a heat source of 530 degrees Celsius (986 Fahrenheit). This is the first time this type of breakthrough generator has gone over 100 kilowatts. Thermoacoustic engine achieves high thermal-to-electrical efficiencies with no moving parts.

7. NASA NIAC study to vastly improve measurement of distances in deep space Astronomy.

8. Sample return mission from Venus.

9. NASA NIAC will investigate zero boil off space fuel depots.

10. Solar flyers can be made to work in the thin atmosphere of Mars.

11. NASA will test induced topor in animals on the space station which if then done successful with humans would reduce the water, food and other supplies for Mars missions to about one third.

12. NASA NIAC working out how to coordinate thousands of gram weight, 4 meter solar sail probes sent to Proxima Centauri.

The videos goes over information from several Nextbigfuture articles about the state of lasers, mission costing with Parkin’s software, the Caltech and UC Santa Barbara research and hardware and the funding from Yuri Milner for Breakthrough Starshot.