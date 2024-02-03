Barry-1 Satellite Which Only Has Dual IVO Quantized Inertia Propellantless Drives

UPDATE: IVO CEO Richard Mansell replied to me. The IVO Quantum drives have not been turned on yet. IVO is waiting on Rogue Systems.

UPDATE: We need to track the semi-major axis increasing for the evidence that the satellite is increasing its orbit and the thrusters are working.

The orbits seemed different to me looking at the NORAD tracking but we need to look at the semi-major axis metric.

The Barry-1 is orbit now and has 2 Quantum Drives: QD1 (Blue Arrow, internal) & QD1-TC (Green Arrow). Both are designed to produce thrust in the same direction (Red Arrow). QD1-TC is expected to produce about 2x the thrust of QD-1. CEO Richard Mansell said it has two drives a 0.25mN and a 0.65mN drive. There is evidence that the drives are working, changing the orbit and raising the overall altitude. The goal is to increase the orbit by 100 kilometers. The goal would be to reach 410 kilometers of altitude or more. The tiny thrust will take weeks to a couple of months. The orbit changes indicate that the drives were turned on the latter half of January to late January, 2024.

The Quantum drives according to traditional physics should not work at all. No thrust should be generated and the orbits should only change based on newtonian physics and minor amounts of orbital drag.

The Apogee (highest part of the orbit) is 535.87 kilometers. The overall orbit altitude seems to be increasing and the apogee has definitely increased from yesterday. The apogee was at about 5:35 PM PST. It has a 95 minute orbit. The only thrust for the Barry-1 satellite is the propellantless quantum drives.

Norad was giving a 10 day forecast of 525 kilometer altitude at apogee (highest altitude). The actual apogee is about 11 kilometers higher.



The DARPA funding (2018-2022 Quantized Inertia investigation) $1.3 million was for the researcher Mike McCulloch. But none of the DARPA funding has been or is yet for IVO. IVO is all privately funded. No VC or DARPA funds. The $17 Million DARPA Otter which appears intended for this type of work, but nothing has been allocated to my knowledge and definitely no DARPA funds have gone to IVO.

If they are fully successful, they will see both at once and see 3x thrust of QD-1. This would prove scaling via multiple devices. The devices are lightweight. If they have additive thrust, it will barely matter that the thrust is tiny. It means that arrays of thousands or millions of devices can be created. The devices might be one millinewton or less but then a million devices achieves constant one thousand newton thrust. The operation for a decade of multiple drives mean this would scale to full up interstellar drives. The best lab result is one watt for 52 millinewtons. The devices flown to orbit have far less thrust and each has different thrust so that it is clear whether zero, one or two devices are working.

If successful, they will probably reveal the basic design. Like most technology companies, it is important to protect the proprietary designs.

Orbit.ing-now has longer tracing of the Barry-1 satellite. It was showing a steady drop in altitude and then stabilization and now an increase. The average altitude may be slightly increasing but the apogee and perigee have more changes as the orbit has gotten much more elliptical.

3. Despite what some have said, third party entities have been involved: from critiquing the test setups to conducting satellite integration. These include individuals from academia, commercial space and the U.S. government. — Richard Mansell (@RaMansell) November 30, 2023

2. @ivo_ltd's Quantum Drive is not a reincarnation/adaptation of the EmDrive. There are no microwaves, no conical metal cavities, no magnetrons. Totally different devices! — Richard Mansell (@RaMansell) November 29, 2023

1. Although the Quantum Drive has no mass ejection, it is not a reactionless drive. We take advantage of @memcculloch's theory of #QI to produce a reaction physically within the Drive, but part of an open system! — Richard Mansell (@RaMansell) November 28, 2023

Tomorrow, 11-11-23, marks the day the world's first pure electric propulsion device, the @ivo_ltd Quantum Drive, will be traveling to space! Barry-1 of @RogueSpaceCorp will launch aboard @SpaceX Transporter 9 housing two IVO Quantum Drives. https://t.co/1dV6FjrZIC, 18:49 UTC! — Richard Mansell (@RaMansell) November 10, 2023