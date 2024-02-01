Double the James Webb Space Telescope Mirror With SpaceX Starship Telescope

Felix Schlang at What About It?, ercxspace on twitter and adonaisf have rendered a space telescope built inside the structure of a SpaceX Starship. Elon Musk has said SpaceX is working on designing a Space Telescope built into a Starship.
The Hubble space telescope mirror is 2.4 meters across.
The James Webb Space Telescope’s primary mirror is 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) in diameter and is made of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-plated beryllium. The James Webb scope cost about $10 billion. The still to be built Luvoir A space telescope design would have a 15 meter mirror. Luvoir is planned for 2039.
A 9 meter telescope mirror built into the structure of a Starship could be very affordable. The SpaceX Starship upper stage will likely soon cost $20 million or less and could drop to about $2m to $3 million. The 36 mirror segments of the 10 meter Keck telescope cost $170 million.
The cost of a SpaceX Starship space telescope with a 9 meter mirror might only be about $250-500 million each.
SpaceX’s Starship as a space telescope! What’s the future of Starship?
The third orbital Starship is almost ready! Why was it moved?
The Martian helicopter encounters a massive issue. And the mystery of the Japanese SLIM lander is solved!
🔥Click: https://t.co/LXNRHwD6pb pic.twitter.com/QQSxVdNMM7
— What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) January 30, 2024
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Double the James Webb Space Telescope Mirror With SpaceX Starship Telescope”
A main part of the reason the JWT went so overschedule and overbudget was the way the telescope unfolded itself. It required a lot of testing and had to work first time, in conditions difficult to simulate on earth.
So yeah a single 9m mirror could be launched in a Starship. But go for broke, use the knowledge gained from the JWT to build a mirror of multiple 9m components.
The sunshield on the JWT is also about 14m*20m. You could make that bigger, or use the body of the Starship somehow.
I’d personally like to see them try independent segments flying in close formation, using ultra low thrust positioning thrusters and optical feedback, to enable arbitrarily large telescopes that can grow as needed.
But just go with the 9m fixed mirror first, it’s the low hanging fruit.