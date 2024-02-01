Double the James Webb Space Telescope Mirror With SpaceX Starship Telescope

Felix Schlang at What About It?, ercxspace on twitter and adonaisf have rendered a space telescope built inside the structure of a SpaceX Starship. Elon Musk has said SpaceX is working on designing a Space Telescope built into a Starship.

The Hubble space telescope mirror is 2.4 meters across.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s primary mirror is 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) in diameter and is made of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-plated beryllium. The James Webb scope cost about $10 billion. The still to be built Luvoir A space telescope design would have a 15 meter mirror. Luvoir is planned for 2039.

A 9 meter telescope mirror built into the structure of a Starship could be very affordable. The SpaceX Starship upper stage will likely soon cost $20 million or less and could drop to about $2m to $3 million. The 36 mirror segments of the 10 meter Keck telescope cost $170 million.

The cost of a SpaceX Starship space telescope with a 9 meter mirror might only be about $250-500 million each.

SpaceX’s Starship as a space telescope! What’s the future of Starship? The third orbital Starship is almost ready! Why was it moved? The Martian helicopter encounters a massive issue. And the mystery of the Japanese SLIM lander is solved! 🔥Click: https://t.co/LXNRHwD6pb pic.twitter.com/QQSxVdNMM7 — What about it!? (@FelixSchlang) January 30, 2024