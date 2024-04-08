AI LLM Has Trillion Dollar Use Case By Increasing Computer Programming Productivity

Devin is an AI that was used on the SWE-bench, a challenging benchmark that asks agents to resolve real-world GitHub issues found in open source projects like Django and scikit-learn. Devin correctly resolves 13.86% of the issues end-to-end, far exceeding the previous state-of-the-art of 1.96%. Even when given the exact files to edit, the best previous models can only resolve 4.80% of issues.

Microsoft copilot has also been used to improve programmer productivity. Senior developers in silicon valley have called Microsoft coPilot scary good. They believe that IT projects could soon be performed with an IT staff 10% of the size of pre-AI team sizes.

There is a list of 30 business productivity use cases for copilot.

Global Software and IT Services are a $2.3 trillion industry.

There are also smaller use cases of customer service, call center support and paralegals.