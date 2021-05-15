Another Perfect SpaceX Starlink Launch

SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites, a Capella Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, and Tyvak-0130.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster that supported this mission previously launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean. One half of Falcon 9’s fairing previously supported the SXM-7 mission, and the other previously supported the NROL-108 mission.

There are now 1605 SpaceX Starlink satellites in orbit.

SpaceX is launching Starlink satellites about once a week in May, 2021. There have been 13 successful Starlink launches in 2021. This is the 19th week of the year.

SOURCES – SpaceX

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com