Another Perfect SpaceX Starlink Launch

SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites, a Capella Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, and Tyvak-0130.
The Falcon 9 first stage booster that supported this mission previously launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be located in the Atlantic Ocean. One half of Falcon 9’s fairing previously supported the SXM-7 mission, and the other previously supported the NROL-108 mission.
There are now 1605 SpaceX Starlink satellites in orbit.
SpaceX is launching Starlink satellites about once a week in May, 2021. There have been 13 successful Starlink launches in 2021. This is the 19th week of the year.
SOURCES – SpaceX
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
