Reminder Nextbigfuture Reported China Lab Likely COVID-19 Source in February 2020

On February 16, 2020 Nextbigfuture reported that the China Biohazard lab was the likely source of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

South China University of Technology biologist Xiao Botao has co-written a paper the #COVID19 might have originated from an animal research lab 280 meters away from the epicentre of the outbreak. The scientists were reportedly bitten by bats used for a test on louse.

Bats are not eaten at the Wuhan fish market and bats were never traded at the market. The bats live 600 miles away and would not migrate over to Wuhan.

Researchers were bitten by the bats they were studying and did not quarantine themselves long enough. They quarantined themselves for 14 days but the virus can incubate for 24 days.

The new 2021 information is that it is reported that three lab researchers were so sick in November, 2019 that they had to be hospitalized.

Anthony Fauci now admits this is a legitimate line of inquiry. Twitter and Facebook are now longer banning and censoring those who say this is a valid theory.

Anthony Fauci is also involved in distributing hundreds of millions of dollars of research for gain-of-function research. In virology, gain-of-function research is employed with the intention of better understanding current and future pandemics. In vaccine development, gain-of-function research is conducted in the hope of gaining a head start on a virus and being able to develop a vaccine or therapeutic before it emerges.

In December 2014, a three-day symposium was organized by the Volkswagen Foundation with the Max Planck Society at Hanover, Germany. Concerns were “raised that the GoFR strains themselves were a threat to public health in two ways: First, because the knowledge of how to tweak an influenza virus into a potential pandemic pathogen (PPP) could be used by bioterrorists or for biological warfare purposes. Second, because the tweaked viruses could escape (or could be stolen) from the laboratory and could cause a pandemic.

Senator Rand Paul has accused Fauci.

Rand Paul – For years, Dr. Ralph Baric, a virologist in the U.S., has been collaborating with Dr. Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Virology Institute, sharing his discoveries about how to create superviruses.

Fauci authorizes NIH funding. The NIH funded Dr. Baric’s research.

SOURCES- Rand Paul, South China University of Technology

