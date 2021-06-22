COVID Surging in Indonesia and Global Vaccination

Indonesia’s health ministry reported over 12000 weekly COVID cases last week but these are underreported infection rates. Health restrictions and travel bans are being ignored and COVID testing is underfunded. Indonesian COVID vaccination rates are below 5% and Indonesia is using the less effective Chinese COVID vaccine. It is expected that Indonesia is building up to the level of the Indian COVID surge.

The UK per capita COVID rate is four times the current US level. This is in spite of the UK having a slightly higher vaccination rate than the USA.

Our World in Data has tracking of the global COVID vaccination effort.

22.0% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

2.7 billion doses have been administered globally, and 40.0 million are now administered each day.

Only 0.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

Israel and England are ahead of the USA in COVID vaccination.

SOURCES- Our World in Data, Worldometers, Aljazeera

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com