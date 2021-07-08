Tesla FSD Beta V9 Releases Saturday

by

Elon Musk tweeted that the Full self driving beta version 9 will be released this Saturday. There will be about 2000 Beta testers initially.

It has previously been reported that it would be about a month after initial beta release before it goes to wider adoption.

SOURCES – Elon Musk
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)

Load Comments