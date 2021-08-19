SpaceX Super Heavy Starship Orbital Flight Tracking to Mid-September

SpaceX needs to complete the following to launch the Super Heavy Starship Orbital Flight

* complete the launch tower

* the Starship SN20 heatshield must be complete and each tile verified

* Both the SN20 and the BN4 prototypes must complete ground tests

* the fueling tank farm must be completed

All of these things are getting closer to completion but there is still 2-3 weeks left.

First orbital stack of Starship should be ready for flight in a few weeks, pending only regulatory approval — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2021

Finally the FAA must approve the launch after everything else is ready.

Ship 20, along side Booster 4 could possibly be flight ready within a few weeks.(pending regulatory approval) These full scale prototypes will be SpaceX’s 1st attempt to reach orbit with StarShip, testing the reentry capabilities is one of the focal points of this coming mission. pic.twitter.com/l3vevgEboi — Austin Barnard (@austinbarnard45) August 15, 2021

SOURCES- Felix Schlang – What About It?, Alex Svan Art, Austin Bernard, Elon Musk

