SpaceX Super Heavy Starship Orbital Flight Tracking to Mid-September

by

SpaceX needs to complete the following to launch the Super Heavy Starship Orbital Flight
* complete the launch tower
* the Starship SN20 heatshield must be complete and each tile verified
* Both the SN20 and the BN4 prototypes must complete ground tests
* the fueling tank farm must be completed

All of these things are getting closer to completion but there is still 2-3 weeks left.

Finally the FAA must approve the launch after everything else is ready.

SOURCES- Felix Schlang – What About It?, Alex Svan Art, Austin Bernard, Elon Musk
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

