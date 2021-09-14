SpaceX Inspiration4 All Civilian Orbital Mission Could Launch Tomorrow

Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit, is targeted to launch no earlier than 8:02 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The crew discuss their mission from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will be commanded by Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot and adventurer. Inspiration4 will leave Earth from Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A, the embarkation point for Apollo and Space Shuttle missions, and travel across a low earth orbit on a multi-day journey that will continually eclipse more than 90% of the earth’s population. Named in recognition of the four-person crew that will raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, this milestone represents a new era for human spaceflight and exploration.

Their payload will include the first-ever minted NFT song to be played in orbit, created by the Grammy Award-winning rock band Kings of Leon.

The minted NFT, a never-before-released performance of “Time in Disguise” from the band’s newest album, is among a handful of unique items that will go into orbit and be auctioned off on YellowHeart to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and its $200 million Inspiration4 fundraising campaign to accelerate research advancements and save more children worldwide.