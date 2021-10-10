China Traffic Death Statistics

China recorded nearly 262 000 road traffic deaths in 2017, accounting for about 21% of global road traffic deaths according to GBD (Global Burden of Disease) data.

The USA has been experiencing about 36000 to 42000 traffic deaths each year. Worldwide about 1.35 million people lose their lives in the world’s roads each year and up to another 50 million are injured every year.

The USA and China have similar numbers of total cars. Both have about 280 million cars. China has more motor vehicles (trucks and buses and cars.)

Pedestrians and motorcyclists had the highest fatalities.

SOURCES – Science Direct, WHO

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com