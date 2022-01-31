Major Engineering Partner for Thorcon’s Indonesia Molten Salt Reactor Project

The ThorCon MSR (molten Salt reactor) technology is well positioned to provide Indonesia and other emerging economies with clean dispatchable energy.

The TMSR-500 will be built at DSME at its yard in Okpo, South Korea. The use of a modern shipyard will achieve huge savings in time and cost while also improving quality of construction. Only 24 months will be required from the start of construction before each plant will be capable of sending electricity to the grid. This approach also allows for scalability of the ThorCon plants, with as many as 10 GW of power able to be produced annually per yard or assembly line once production is ramped up.

On 8th November 2021, Empresarios Agrupados (EAI) signed an architect engineering contract for ThorCon’s 500 MW advanced nuclear power plant for Indonesia. The TMSR-500, as the Indonesians like to call the plant, will demonstrate a way to solve Indonesia’s energy needs with a non-intermittent source of power that is carbon-free, low cost and safe. The Indonesia project still needs final approvals but 2022 might be the year that the final deal is started.

The contract marks a commitment to long-term collaboration between Empresarios Agrupados and ThorCon. While ThorCon will be providing its molten salt reactor (MSR) technology, EAI will provide both its pool of 1250 engineers as well as its 50 years of experience with nuclear projects.

As Architect Engineer, EAI will support ThorCon across a broad range of activities, including project management, document control, code compliance, site preparation, pre-construction activities and licensing agreements. Additionally, the company will also provide engineering services to ThorCon throughout the lifecycle of the project from design engineering to construction, operation and eventual decommissioning. EAI will work in collaboration with other partners already selected by ThorCon.

Indonesia needs more energy to improve the prosperity of its 263 million people. GDP per capita is $4,000. Electricity supply averages 110 watts per person, compared to 400 watts in China or 1500 watts in North America.

Nationwide generation capacity totals 58 GW, operated at a capacity factor of 49%. To improve economic growth the 2017-2026 Electricity Supply Business Plan indicated that at least 78 GW of new generation must be constructed by 2026. The government endorses additions of new and renewable energy sources, including nuclear power. Its utility company, PLN, anticipates 4 GW of nuclear power plants.

ThorCon is working with Indonesia to add over 3 GW of cheap, reliable electric power to the grid, to help raise prosperity and limit burning coal for power.

Nuclear fission technology in Indonesia

Indonesia has the most experience with nuclear technology among southeast Asia nations. The country’s first research reactor is a Triga 2000 operating at 2 MW at the Bandung Reactor Center. Indonesia operates a 30 MW RSG-GAS multi-purpose reactor at Serpong in Banten Provence. The state-owned PT Batan Teknologi produces medical and industrial isotopes including Mo-99 for domestic needs using the Sepong facilities. The Yogyakarta College of Nuclear Technology uses a 100 kW Kartini Triga research reactor there. In 2016 Indonesia completed the down-blending to below 20% of all its highly enriched uranium, left over from medical isotope production through 2011, eliminating terrorist-attractive nuclear materials from SE Asia.

