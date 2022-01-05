BlockApps Energy John Chappel Described Tracing Carbon Emissions and Offsets

Nextbigfuture spoke with John Chappell, Director of Business Development – Energy at BlockApps.

BlockApps is a leader in Enterprise Blockchain. They were incubated out of Consensys in 2015. ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. Blockapps has an easy-to-use, powerful Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform on the market called STRATO. BlockApps has partnered with all major cloud platforms (Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform) and is a founding member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (the world’s largest open standard blockchain organization).

BlockApps has a product for using blockchain to trace carbon offsets. This is called TraceCarbon.

TraceCarbon can be used to track emissions from all sources for large companies and also track projects for the reduction of emissions. A company can have emissions from thousands of oil and gas wells, pipelines, trucks and rail. Emissions can be reduced by reducing losses of gas at the well or in the transportation of the product or at plants. There can thousands of things and millions of events and actions. There are many things to reports and many things to track and understand.

A company can get a better understanding of what is happening in fine detail and get an understanding of what can be done to improve.

Smart contracts are programs stored on a blockchain that run when predetermined conditions are met. BlockApps use smart contracts to automate the execution agreements for how actions, events and reporting show all happen.

These processes are complex, standards will take years to fully define and are still in development. BlockApps TraceCarbon has been implemented and enable companies to define the processes and adapt to standards and handle various by jurisdiction and integrates with dozens and hundreds of regulatory parties and third parties.

Prior IT systems have not been up to properly and efficiently handling the complexities and demands of digital tracking of complex and sprawling physical systems. Physical energy and emissions are millions and perhaps billions of sources and signicant events need to be recorded daily or more frequently. There needs to be an entire world of tracking and recording mirrored in digital systems. TraceCarbon and BlockApps are enabling this challenging technical solution. There are also a lot of complex and demanding compliance and regulatory documentation requirements.

There needs to be a ton of documentation and tracking to understand and justify carbon offsets.

Blockapps performs this kind of detailed tracking and documentation for many industries.