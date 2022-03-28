CATL Third Generation Battery Pack

CATL claims that a new ‘Kirin battery’ with Cell to Pack (CTP) technology will deliver 13% more power than Tesla 4680 batteries with the same cell chemistry and battery pack size. The market launch is planned for April, 2022.

The Shanghai Tesla Model 3 MIC should get its LFP battery packs upgraded to this new technology. The energy density could increase by 28 % – from 125 to 160 Wh/kg. CATL is currently the iron LFP battery cell supplier to Tesla.

The energy density specs of this third-generation battery pack technology from CATL.

LFP version (LiFePO4 is cobalt-free)

Gravimetric energy density: 160 Wh/kg

Volumetric energy density: 290 Wh/L

NCM version (contains cobalt)

Gravimetric energy density: 250 Wh/kg

Volumetric energy density: 450 Wh/L

There will be variants with LFP and NCM (nickel) cells.

CATL packs would outperform the BYD Blade battery. The BYD blade started at 140 Wh/kg, but in the current long-range version of the BYD Yuan Plus reach 150 Wh/kg. CATL’s LFP cell be better at 160 Wh/kg.

CATL is planning to build a new $5 billion battery facility in North America. This will have an 80 GWH/year capacity and likely mainly supply Tesla. CATL is already supplying Tesla with a 70GWH/year capacity factory in China. The current factory packs cells but a CATL China battery cell factory is being built near Tesla Shanghai.

SOURCES- CNEVPost

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com