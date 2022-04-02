Ukrainian Troops Have Retaken Full Control of Kyiv Region

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday on Facebook.
“The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader,” she said in a post on Facebook.
Anther report on Facebook from Ukraine – Hanna Malyar
As of now, the Kyiv region is completing raids to identify and destroy the enemy. No enemy has been identified today.
Citizens are advised to refrain from returning to the liberated settlements for the time being, as shelters, basements and shelters are being inspected for the presence of sabotage groups. Demining is also underway. The enemy has left many mines and unfortunately there are tragic cases of mine explosions.
SOURCE- Facebook Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar
